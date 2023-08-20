What Movies Are Leaving Hulu in September 2023?
So many movies are added and removed from Hulu’s library that it can be difficult to keep up. Just a friendly reminder that we compile a list of everything leaving Hulu every month so you don’t have to.
For your convenience, we’ve arranged this entire list by expiration date, starting with the newest Hulu releases. Movies and TV shows leaving Hulu in September 2023 are listed below.
September 1
This Means War | 2010
September 4
You’re Not You | 2014
September 8
Wild Horses | 2015
September 10
Dirty Weekend | 2015
In Dubious Battle | 2016
September 11
Blackfish | 2013
The Grand Seduction | 2013
September 14
360 | 2011
Life Partners | 2014
September 15
The Full Monty | 2007
September 22
Paris Can Wait | 2017
Summer DaysSummer Nights | 2021
Wrath of Man | 2021
One Shot | 2021
Skyfire | 2021
The Grand Budapest Hotel | 2014
September 30
A Good Year | 2006
Alien | 1979
Alien 3 | 1992
Alien Resurrection | 1997
Aliens | 1986
All the Right Moves | 1983
The Answer Man | 2009
Attack The Block | 2011
Bachelor Party | 1984
Bachelorette | 2012
Bandidas | 2006
Bottle Rocket | 1996
Brigsby Bear | 2017
The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy | 2000
Brother | 2001
Bruno | 2009
Celeste and Jesse Forever | 2012
Center Stage | 2000
Center Stage: Turn It Up | 2008
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory | 2005
City Of Joy | 1992
Cocktail | 1988
The Covenant | 2006
The Croods | 2013
Deja Vu | 2006
The Descendants | 2011
The Devil Has a Name | 2019
Die Hard | 1988
Die Hard: With a Vengeance | 1995
Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead | 1991
El Chicano | 2018
Elysium | 2013
Ender’s Game | 2013
Father of the Bride | 1991
Father of the Bride II | 1995
Flicka | 2006
Forgetting Sarah Marshall | 2008
The Guardian | 2006
Here Comes The Boom | 2012
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey | 2012
The Hulk | 2003
I Know What You Did Last Summer | 1997
The Internship | 2013
Joy Ride | 2001
Jumpin’ Jack Flash | 1986
Kick-Ass | 2010
Killing Gunther | 2017
King Kong | 2005
Lol | 2011
The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers | 2002
The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King | 2003
Made of Honor | 2008
The Man Who Knew Too Little | 1997
Maudie | 2017
Metro | 1997
The Monuments Men | 2014
Mortal Kombat | 2021
Mrs. Doubtfire | 1993
My Super Ex-Girlfriend | 2006
No Eres Tu Soy Yo | 2011
The Omen | 2006
The Perfect Storm | 2000
Phone Booth | 2003
Pompeii | 2014
Real Steel | 2011
Red Tails | 2012
Rio | 2011
Shanghai Knights | 2003
Shanghai Noon | 2000
St. Elmo’s Fire | 1985
Step Brothers | 2008
Tim’s Vermeer | 2014
Total Recall | 2012
Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail | 200