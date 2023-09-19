





Movies and TV Shows Leaving Hulu in October 2023

So many movies are added and removed from Hulu’s library that it can be difficult to keep up. Just a friendly reminder that we compile a list of everything leaving Hulu every month so you don’t have to.

For your convenience, we’ve arranged this entire list by expiration date, starting with the newest Hulu releases. Movies and TV shows leaving Hulu in October 2023 are listed below.

October 3

Escape From Planet Earth | 2013

Game Night | 2018

October 4

Area21 Live on Planet Earth | 2023

October 7

Black Bear | 2020

Standing UpFalling Down | 2019

Swift | 2019

October 8

The Exorcist III | 1990

The Infiltrator | 2016

Two for the Money | 2005

Wish Upon | 2017

October 11

After | 2019

October 12

The Bob’s Burgers Movie | 2022

October 14

A Kind Of Murder | 2016

October 15

99 Homes | 2014

Glengarry Glen Ross | 1992

I Smile Back | 2015

Just Getting Started | 2017

Learning to Drive | 2014

Man of the Year | 2006

October 20

Officer Downe | 2016

October 26

Hell Baby | 2013

Malignant | 2021

October 27

Stars at Noon | 2022

October 30

Love, Gilda | 2018

Rio 2 | 2014

October 31