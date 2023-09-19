Movies and TV Shows Leaving Hulu in October 2023
So many movies are added and removed from Hulu’s library that it can be difficult to keep up. Just a friendly reminder that we compile a list of everything leaving Hulu every month so you don’t have to.
For your convenience, we’ve arranged this entire list by expiration date, starting with the newest Hulu releases. Movies and TV shows leaving Hulu in October 2023 are listed below.
October 3
-
Escape From Planet Earth | 2013
-
Game Night | 2018
October 4
-
Area21 Live on Planet Earth | 2023
October 7
-
Black Bear | 2020
-
Standing UpFalling Down | 2019
-
Swift | 2019
October 8
-
The Exorcist III | 1990
-
The Infiltrator | 2016
-
Two for the Money | 2005
-
Wish Upon | 2017
October 11
-
After | 2019
October 12
-
The Bob’s Burgers Movie | 2022
October 14
-
A Kind Of Murder | 2016
October 15
-
99 Homes | 2014
-
Glengarry Glen Ross | 1992
-
I Smile Back | 2015
-
Just Getting Started | 2017
-
Learning to Drive | 2014
-
Man of the Year | 2006
October 20
-
Officer Downe | 2016
October 26
-
Hell Baby | 2013
-
Malignant | 2021
October 27
-
Stars at Noon | 2022
October 30
-
Love, Gilda | 2018
-
Rio 2 | 2014
October 31
-
Bad Reputation | 2018
-
Bewitched | 2005
-
Carnage | 2011
-
Center Stage: On Pointe | 2016
-
Chloe | 2010
-
Closer | 2004
-
Clive Barker’s The Plague | 2006
-
Cover Versions | 2018
-
Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark | 2011
-
Eragon | 2006
-
Evil Dead | 2013
-
Frank | 2014
-
Hotel Transylvania | 2012
-
John Dies At The End | 2012
-
Killers | 2010
-
Labyrinth | 1986
-
Leprechaun II | 1994
-
Leprechaun Returns | 2019
-
Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space | 1997
-
Leprechaun | 1993
-
Leprechaun Origins | 2014
-
Leprechaun III | 1995
-
Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood | 2003
-
Leap Year | 2010
-
Leprechaun V: In The Hood | 2000
-
Little Fockers | 2010
-
Mas Negro Que La Noche | 2014
-
Meet the Fockers | 2004
-
Meet the Parents | 2000
-
Monster House | 2006
-
Mom and Dad | 2017
-
Notting Hill | 1999
-
One For The Money | 2012
-
Only Lovers Left Alive | 2014
-
Our Idiot Brother | 2011
-
Pandorum | 2009
-
Practical Magic | 1998
-
Queen of the Damned | 2002
-
Shark Tale | 2004
-
Simply Irresistible | 1999
-
Stay | 2005
-
Stealing Harvard | 2002
-
The Craft | 1996
-
The Devil Wears Prada | 2006
-
The Grudge 2 | 2006
-
The Haunting in Connecticut | 2009
-
The Hills Have Eyes | 2006
-
The Last Exorcism | 2010
-
The Lincoln Lawyer | 2012
-
The Ringer | 2005
-
Turistas | 2006
-
Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too? | 2010
-
Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married? | 2007
-
Unfaithful | 2002
-
Waking Ned Devine | 1998
-
Wedding Crashers | 2005
-
What’S Your Number? | 2011
-
Zoom | 2006
-
G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra | 2009
-
In Time | 2011