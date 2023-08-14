Movies about Prehistoric Animals and Killer Fish

If you enjoy movies like “Sharknado,” “Piranhas,” “Arac Attack,” or “Zombeavers,” then you are in luck. The cinema industry has often taken myths, legends, and archaeological discoveries as inspiration to create wild stories about prehistoric animals, killer fish, and giant arachnids. These films come in a wide range of budgets, and not all of them turn out to be bad.

“Zombeavers” is a hilarious and enjoyable movie that tells the story of rampaging beavers in a nonsensical way. On the other hand, “Jaws” has achieved cult status and earned praise for Steven Spielberg. This film explores the tense relationship between sharks and humans, sparking imaginations and captivating audiences. Recognizing this fascination, Jon Turtletaub directed “In Troubled Waters” in 2018. This feature film follows a team of researchers who are attacked by a megalodon, the largest shark to have ever existed. Megalodon roamed the Earth between 23 and 3.6 million years ago, and with a length of 15 to 20 meters and weighing between 40 and 60 tons, it was a formidable predator. Its existence, although considered extinct, continues to captivate scientists and terrify the public. The film grossed over $530 million, drawing massive audiences to witness the thrilling tale, although it received mixed reviews with average ratings.

Continued Popularity of Giant Shark Movies

Five years later, Jonas Taylor, the protagonist, finds himself diving again when illegal underwater excavations result in several megalodons and a giant octopus unleashing their wrath upon unsuspecting tourists. “En Eaux Très Troubles” (In Troubled Waters) recently debuted, receiving a disappointing 0% score from both audiences and critics on Rotten Tomatoes. However, the negative comments soon gave way to a more positive audience score of 72%. The critical response, however, hovers at a modest 28%. Critics mention that the film relies heavily on special effects and lacks a cohesive storyline, particularly focusing on a boat incident that seems disconnected from the overall narrative.