Monitoring how crypto assets perform is crucial to making informed decisions. Tron (TRX), VeChain (VET), and Pomerdoge (POMD) are being actively monitored, considering the recent gains.

Justin Sun replies that TRX is on Huobi rumors

Huobi’s alleged bankruptcy and the arrest of its CEO in China led to large withdrawals of about $64 million last weekend. Tron (TRX) has fallen 12% in the past week due to CEO Justin Sun’s association with the exchange.

However, Sun later dismissed the concerns, describing them as futile attempts to create fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD) while urging the community to focus on development rather than rumors.



In other news, Tron has become an associate member of the Cryptoasset Business Association (JCBA) as it aims to strengthen its position in Japan. This partnership can promote growth, build trust, and deepen Tron’s integration into the Japanese crypto economy.

VeChain enhances supply chain transparency

VeChain focuses on enhancing transparency in supply chain management across various industries through blockchain integration.

It aims to build trust between customers and producers by validating product information throughout its life cycle and reducing the risk of counterfeiting.

Although down 4.48% last week, VET is up 1.55% over the past 24 hours, hands trading at $0.0178 as of writing. However, it is still down 93.62% from the all-time high of $0.278.

Boomerdog is the new contender

Pomerdoge is looking forward to launching a gaming platform, marketplace, and collection of 7,777 unique non-fungible tokens (NFTs) exclusively for pre-sale investors.

Token holders will also participate in the revenue generated by the platform based on their share. Pomerdoge assures security with lifetime liquidity insurance and certifications from SolidProof and Cyberscope.



Investors can consider Pomerdoge as it aims to challenge competitors such as the Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe meme coins.

In the ongoing pre-sale, POMD is available for $0.008.

