A Minnesota congressman has reintroduced a bill targeting potential surveillance of central bank digital currencies (CBDC) to uphold the financial privacy rights of American citizens against government surveillance.

Minnesota Congressman Tom Emmer reintroduced the state’s anti-Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) surveillance law on September 12. The bill aims to protect the privacy rights of US citizens from a potential central bank digital currency (CBDC).

The bill, which has the support of 50 cosponsors, seeks to prevent the federal government from issuing a central bank digital currency (CBDC) that would enable authorities to monitor and track the financial activities of Americans.

Emmer stated that the Biden administration plans to compromise Americans’ financial privacy by introducing a central bank digital currency (CBDC) that allows for monitoring and control. He added that his bill focuses on protecting Americans’ rights to financial privacy.

CBDC is a digital form of money issued and backed by a central bank. Privacy is a vital aspect of central bank digital currencies (CBDC) and has generated significant interest and concern among users and regulators.

The Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) privacy feature addresses growing concerns about the use of consumer data by central banks and other entities. Central banks, such as the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), have stressed that they will not use central bank digital currency (CBDC) to collect user data and sell it commercially. The goal is to provide users with a secure and private digital payment option.

Central banks are actively resolving important policy and technical issues related to CBDC to ensure privacy protection. For example, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority has established a CBDC Expert Group comprising distinguished academics offering their expertise in privacy protection and cybersecurity. This collaborative approach involving government, industry, and academia aims to develop robust privacy measures for central bank digital currencies.

The reintroduced bill by Congressman Tom Emmer highlights the importance of protecting Americans’ financial privacy in the context of potential central bank digital currencies (CBDC). Privacy concerns surrounding CBDC have prompted central banks to address these issues and ensure secure and private digital payment options for users.