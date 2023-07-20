Scheduled System Update for Ministry of the Interior’s Absher Online Platform
Update Details
The Ministry of the Interior’s Absher online platform performs scheduled updates of its systems.
This will take place next Friday, corresponding to July 21, 2023, starting from (12) in the morning until (10) in the morning, as part of its objectives to provide a distinct experience that allows users to easily and quickly deploy highly efficient services.
Importance of Completing Services
The “Platform Absher” has called on the beneficiaries to complete the completion and implementation of their services in time before the specified date for the upgrade of the systems and services that have exceeded more than (350) services for citizens, residents and visitors.