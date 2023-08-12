Mike Flanagan’s Adaptation of “The Fall of the House of Usher” Set to Premiere on Netflix

With the adaptation of The Fall of the House of Usher series that he has been working on, Mike Flanagan is back and ready to bring the chill to this scary season. Just a few days after the producer who was responsible for the successful adaptations of Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep and Gerald’s Game announced that work would still be moving forward on The Dark Tower, his latest foray into the literary horror legend’s portfolio, Netflix announced that Mike Flanagan’s adaptation of the Edgar Allan Poe short story will make its way onto the streaming service on October 12. The series will consist of eight episodes. Along with the announcement of the release date, the production company has also released many first-look pictures and an official poster, all sure to excite fans even further.

Flanagan Puts a Spin on a Well-Known Story

Poe originally wrote the well-known story. Still, Flanagan gives it his signature spin in his novel The Fall of the House of Usher. The director will, in the same manner, he did with past projects such as The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, preserve some themes, character names, and plotlines while giving everything a contemporary twist. The Netflix series will tell the story of Roderick (Bruce Greenwood) and Madeline Usher (Mary McDonnell), two siblings who have stepped on anyone in their way to reach the top of the pharmaceutical game through their family business, Fortunato Pharmaceuticals. Leaning into an angle that gives us creepy Succession-like vibes, the show will tell the story of Roderick and Madeline Usher. When long-buried secrets are unearthed, and the heirs to the Usher family fortune are beset by a series of mysterious deaths, hidden truths from the family’s history rise to the surface.

A Glimpse into Flanagan’s Vision

The first-look photographs provide us with a substantial glimpse at the aesthetic direction Flanagan has chosen for his most recent project, as well as a bevy of recognized faces from previous films he has directed. There are several examples of the director’s vision throughout the stills, and each one demonstrates how the Midnight Mass filmmaker has an eye for illuminating gloomy locations to give them an eerie yet appealing presence. Although using strong colors to make a scene stand out is nothing new for the director, one of the most unsettling shots is of a horrific moment captured in bright green.

Familiar Faces and Collaborators

The photographs feature many of the film’s leading actors and Flanagan’s signature cinematography. Longtime collaborators from other projects make appearances in this one as well, such as Carla Gugino (The Haunting of Hill House), Rahul Kohli (The Haunting of Bly Manor), Carl Lumbly (Doctor Sleep), Samantha Sloyan (Midnight Mass), Kate Siegel (Oculus), Henry Thomas (The Haunting of Hill House), T’Nia Miller (The Haunting of Bly Manor), Sauriyan Sapkota (The Mid In addition, well-known actors such as Zach Gilford (Midnight Mass), Katie Parker (The Haunting of Hill House), Michael Trucco (Midnight Mass), and Malcolm Goodwin (Reacher) are scheduled to make an appearance. Mark Hamill is well known for his role as Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars film series.

A Mysterious Poster

The billboard, which depicts a lady hiding the other half of her face behind a mask and leans just as heavily into the mystery as the concept and first-look photographs, also captures the essence of Poe’s frightening story in depicting a woman displaying only half of her face.

Don’t Miss the Premiere on Netflix

Examine the poster and the photographs that are scattered throughout the article. When it debuts on Netflix on October 12, The Fall of the House of Usher is worth watching, so check it out.