Meta Updates Threads App with Liked Posts Feature

Threads, the text-based app developed by Meta, now allows users to view their liked posts. This update was initially rolled out on Android beta and is now available to all users.

To access your liked posts, simply go to Settings > Your Likes on your profile page. Unlike Twitter (now X), where you can find your likes in a separate “Likes” tab on your profile.

In addition to the liked posts feature, Meta has also introduced a new media upload quality option. You can now upload images and videos in higher quality by going to Settings > Account > Media quality.

Furthermore, Threads now offers the ability to sort your following list based on either ‘Latest first’ or ‘Earlier first’. To view your following list, go to your profile, tap on the followers facepile under your bio, and then navigate to the ‘Following’ tab.

Although these updates may seem minor, Mark Zuckerberg recently hinted that highly requested features such as post search and web version are coming soon.

Launched just last month, Threads gained significant traction with 100 million users signing up within the first five days. However, data from various analytics companies suggests that usage of the app has declined over time.