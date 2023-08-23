Meta Plans to Enable End-to-End Encryption for Messenger

Meta announced today that it will enable end-to-end encryption by default for Messenger users by the end of this year. Additionally, the tech giant is expanding its testing of end-to-end encryption features to reach millions more people.

A History of Encryption Features in Messenger

In recent years, Meta has been developing various end-to-end encryption features for Messenger. These features have primarily been optional or experimental. In 2016, the company introduced a “secret conversations” mode to provide end-to-end encryption protection. Later on, in 2021, it extended this option to voice and video calls. In January 2022, Meta added end-to-end encryption for group chats and calls. Finally, in August 2022, the company started testing end-to-end encryption for individual chats.

The Importance of Protecting User Privacy

Meta faces mounting pressure to implement end-to-end encryption to safeguard users’ chat messages from being accessed by the company or other entities. The need for enhanced privacy has become more apparent after a case where law enforcement used Messenger direct messages as evidence in a legal prosecution. As a result, Meta aims to strengthen security measures through end-to-end encryption.

Rollout Plan and Challenges

According to Meta’s deputy privacy officer, Rob Sherman, the company plans to introduce end-to-end encryption for Instagram DMs following the rollout on Messenger. However, the testing phase has taken longer than anticipated due to engineering challenges.

Technical Hurdles in Implementing Encryption Features

In a blog post, Meta explained the difficulties faced in building encryption features for Messenger. The company had to overhaul its server architecture and develop a new method for users to manage their chat history, including implementing features like PIN protection. Over 100 features had to be rebuilt to support end-to-end encryption, such as displaying link previews in conversations. Meta has drawn on the lessons learned from implementing end-to-end encryption in its messaging app WhatsApp.

Advocacy for Encryption Support

Following the legal case mentioned earlier, multiple organizations, including Amnesty International, Access Now, and Fight for the Future, submitted a petition urging Meta and other platforms to enable end-to-end encryption for private chats.

Emerging Concerns regarding Messaging App Encryption

Authorities worldwide have been considering regulations that could jeopardize encryption in messaging apps. While Meta has championed end-to-end encryption through WhatsApp, it is still working towards fully implementing these protections for Messenger and Instagram DMs.