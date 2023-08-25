Meta Shuts Down Messenger Lite

Meta has confirmed that it is shutting down Messenger Lite, the lightweight stripped-down version of its Messenger app. Users of the app are now being advised to use the regular Messenger app for chatting. The app has been removed from the Google Play Store and will no longer be available after September 18 for current users.

Messenger Lite Redirects Users

Starting August 21, Android users of the Messenger Lite app will be directed to either Messenger or FB Lite for messaging. This move allows Meta to consolidate its apps and services.

A Lightweight Option for Less-Powerful Devices

In 2016, Facebook (now known as Meta) introduced Messenger Lite for Android devices with lower processing power and limited storage space. The Lite version offers only core features of Messenger.

Global Popularity

The Lite versions of Messenger have combined downloads of approximately 760 million worldwide, with India having the largest user base, followed by Brazil and Indonesia. In terms of lifetime downloads, the United States ranks eighth.

Messenger Drops SMS Support

Last month, Meta announced that Messenger will no longer support SMS messages starting from September 28, 2023. Users will need to rely on other messaging options for sending and receiving SMS messages.

End-to-End Encryption Update

Meta plans to enable end-to-end encryption by default for Messenger before the end of this year. Additionally, the company is expanding testing of these encryption features to include millions more users.