Meta Adds Reposts to Threads App Following Feed

On Thursday, Meta announced that it would be adding reposts to the reverse-chronological Following feed in its Threads app. The business stated that the move was made directly from user feedback.

Reposts Tab Coming to Profile Pages

Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, announced in a post titled “Threads” and he also disclosed that a reposts tab would soon be added to profile pages. This would enable users to access all the threads they had republished in one location for more convenience.

The reposts tab has yet to be made available to most users accessing Threads through the iOS app; however, it is viewable on the web when you go to your Threads profile page.

Threads and the Following Tab

Late in the previous month, the Following tab was introduced to the developing social media network to facilitate simpler real-time monitoring of the most recent posts and to align it more with its primary competitor, Twitter (now known as X).

Meta introduced threads in July as a competitor to X, which has undergone many contentious transformations since being purchased by the billionaire Elon Musk the previous year.

Reposts Page Limited to Threads Website

The new reposts page may only be seen in user profiles on the Threads website.

Twitter Threatens Legal Action Against Meta

Within a few hours following the introduction of Threads, Instagram’s parent company, Meta, was threatened with legal action by Twitter, which accused Meta of “unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property.” Twitter also threatened to sue Meta.

In response to the possibility of legal action, Meta stated that none of the workers now working on the program had previously held positions at Twitter.