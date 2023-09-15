Meta Denies Reports of Ads on WhatsApp

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, recently disputed a media report claiming that it was considering placing ads on the popular messaging app WhatsApp.

No Plans for Ads on WhatsApp Home Screen

According to an article in the Financial Times, certain teams at Meta had evaluated the idea of displaying ads in conversation lists on the WhatsApp home screen. However, WhatsApp has stated that it is not testing or working on this feature and has no plans for it.

Rumors of WhatsApp Ad Monetization Persist

Industry analysts have long speculated that Meta will eventually introduce ads on WhatsApp as it seeks ways to monetize the platform. With over 2 billion daily users worldwide, WhatsApp presents a significant opportunity for revenue generation. Meta’s other acquisition, Instagram, has already made progress in monetizing its platform.

WhatsApp Business Focuses on Merchant Services

Instead of ads, Meta has focused on leveraging WhatsApp Business to generate income. The service targets merchants and requires them to pay for specific features. WhatsApp Business has gained over 200 million monthly active users.

Changes in Pricing and Messaging Categories

In February, Meta announced adjustments to pricing and messaging categories for WhatsApp Business. These changes aim to boost revenue by introducing utility, authentication, marketing, and user-initiated service conversations.

Potential Revenue from Personalized Messages and Payments

Last year, during an earnings call, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed that “click-to-WhatsApp” ads were generating an annual revenue run rate of $1.5 billion, with an 80% year-on-year growth. Meta also plans to introduce personalized messaging models for merchants. The company is exploring integrating payments into its broadcasting feature Channels, available globally.

Analysts’ Outlook on Monetizing WhatsApp

Analysts at AllianceBernstein stated, “With WhatsApp Business users reaching 200 million monthly active users and GenAI customer service tools being tested out, Meta appears to be taking steps towards monetizing the 2 billion+ active users on WhatsApp.”

This @FT story is false. We aren’t doing this. Also, it looks like you misspelled Brian’s name… https://t.co/Z47z9FC5yu — Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) September 15, 2023

Past Considerations of Ads on WhatsApp

In the past decade, WhatsApp has explored the idea of showing ads in places like WhatsApp Status, but these plans have always been abandoned, as reported by the Wall Street Journal in 2020.