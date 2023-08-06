The Web Version of Threads, with a Search Function, to be Released Soon

The web version, one of the most sought features for the text-based social network Threads, will be available to users soon. Mark Zuckerberg, the chief executive officer of Meta, announced the app that in the next weeks, Threads would receive a web version that users can use to access the service on their desktops and a proper search tool.

Browsing Threads on Desktop Now Possible

Even though browsing postings in Threads on a desktop computer is now possible, clicking on any of the buttons to reply, repost, like, or send will only bring up a QR code that will take you to the app. In a similar vein, the search function on Threads is restricted at the moment. It can only search for other users; specific posts or comments cannot be located using this method, as 9to5Mac points out.

Threads Released Amidst Platform Changes

When X users were still recovering from huge changes to the platform formerly known as Twitter, Meta pushed the Threads feature out the door at a decent period. It became available not long after X reduced the number of postings users could read on the website or in the app owing to “extreme levels of data scraping [and] system manipulation.” The number of postings that could be viewed by users who did not pay for the service was initially capped at 600 per day.

New Features Added to Encourage User Engagement

After it was released, people went to Threads in droves, and the platform effortlessly achieved 100 million users in fewer than seven days. On the other hand, Meta published Threads with few of the features that users have come to anticipate from a social network like it. The higher-ups of the firm assured that the Threads team was working on such features, and over the past few weeks, it has delivered a chronological feed and built-in translations. Threads’ activity has decreased significantly after its blockbuster first week; nevertheless, the newly added features may tempt early adopters to take a look and eventually become active platform users.