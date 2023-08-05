Season 2 of Rap Sh!t Delayed, Insecure to Debut Instead

Max announced today that fans of Rap Sh!t would have to wait an additional three months before they can finally watch Season 2. The debut of the Issa Rae-created sitcom Insecure, which was first scheduled on August 10, will instead take place on November 9 on the streaming platform. The first two episodes of Rap Sh!t will serve as the pilot for the series, and subsequent episodes will be released every week until December 21.

Plot of Rap Sh!t Season 2

The series’ story revolves around a couple of African-American musicians attempting to make it in and succeed in the competitive music industry. In Season 2, we’ll see Mia (played by KaMillion) and Shawna (played by Aida Osman) continue on tour as their career begins to take off; however, this means they’ll have to cope with challenges they never anticipated.

Reason for Rescheduling

The current strikes being staged by actors and authors are directly responsible for the rescheduling of release dates. The performance has been rescheduled for later in the year with the expectation that the labor dispute will be settled by then. The slowdown has already impacted the creation of the vast majority of movies and television shows in Hollywood, which has led studios to adjust the release dates of some of their titles. The transition in Rap Sh!t Season 2 will bridge the gap between Max and the end of the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cast and Showrunner

In addition, Jonica Booth (Mrs. Davis), RJ Cyler (Power Rangers), and Daniel Augustin (How I Met Your Father) are featured in the cast of Rap Sh!t in the roles of Chastity, Lamont and Maurice, respectively. Syreeta Singleton, a writer who contributed to Issa Rae’s hit series Insecure – now available to stream on Netflix – and Apple TV+’s animated musical comedy Central Park, is the showrunner for the upcoming second season.

Release Schedule

On November 9, Max will release the first two episodes of the second season of Rap Sh!t. The additional six episodes are scheduled to be released every Thursday moving forward.