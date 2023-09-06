Matter Launches “Readable Podcasts” Feature

Matter, a popular read-it-later app backed by GV, is introducing a new feature called “Readable Podcasts.” This feature allows users to save their favorite podcasts and transcribe the audio into text. With this functionality, users can interact with podcast content just like they would with saved articles, including highlighting, taking notes, and sharing quotes.

Seamless Listening and Reading

While listening to the podcast, the audio transcript will remain synchronized with the corresponding text. Users can easily switch between listening and reading, allowing them to pause the podcast if they want to re-read a section or look up something that was discussed in the episode.

Saving Time with Skimming

This feature also enables users to quickly skim through the transcript of a dense podcast. Instead of fast-forwarding or increasing the playback speed, users can jump directly to the key areas of interest by reading the text.

Powered by Transcription Services and Matter’s Technology

To achieve accurate transcriptions, Matter combines a third-party transcription service with its own proprietary system for labeling speakers and ensuring transcript quality.

No Need to Switch Podcast Apps

Users don’t have to abandon their preferred podcast app to access this feature. Instead, they can share the podcast they wish to transcribe from their existing app using Matter’s Save extension on iOS Share Sheet. Initially, Matter supports Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, Castro, and Pocket Casts.

Inclusive Accessibility and Language Support

Matter makes audio content accessible to all users, including those who don’t have time to listen or are hearing-impaired. The app supports multiple languages, such as English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Dutch, Hindi, Japanese, Chinese, Finnish, Korean, Polish, Russian, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese.

Unlocking Knowledge in Podcasts

“Podcasts are a gateway to expert knowledge,” says Matter co-founder Ben Springwater. “But audio is ephemeral, and much of that knowledge slips away. Readable Podcasts unlocks the knowledge in podcasts for the first time.”

Matter Subscription Benefits

Since its $7 million Series A funding round in 2021, Matter has amassed tens of thousands of active users and subscribers for its premium product. Subscribers ($7.99/month or $59.99/year) gain access to features like listening to articles at 2x speed with realistic-sounding voices, integrating Matter with notes apps, Kindle, Gmail, and other services, and utilizing advanced AI transcriptions for both podcasts and YouTube.

Future Development and Availability

Matter plans to support private podcast feeds in future updates. However, it currently cannot transcribe Spotify exclusives due to limited access. The Matter app is available for iOS devices and can be accessed via web browsers on Chrome, Safari, and Firefox.