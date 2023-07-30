Matt Damon turned down a $250 million offer to star in Avatar

Hollywood actor Matt Damon recently revealed that he refused the role of Jake Sully in the blockbuster movie Avatar, despite being offered a staggering sum of $250 million. In an interview, Damon admitted that turning down such a significant amount of money was a difficult decision for him.

James Cameron discusses Matt Damon’s refusal

In a separate interview, director James Cameron shared his perspective on Damon’s decision. He explained that Damon had committed to another film project at the time, and therefore had to regretfully decline the role in Avatar. When asked about the possibility of Damon appearing in future Avatar movies, Cameron expressed his desire to find a way to include the actor in the franchise.

Avatar: A global box office phenomenon

Released in 2009, James Cameron’s Avatar shattered box office records, earning over $2.9 billion worldwide and becoming the highest-grossing film of all time. Its sequel also achieved enormous success, grossing $2.3 billion globally. With three more Avatar projects already announced for release in 2026, 2029, and 2031, the franchise shows no signs of slowing down.

The Avatar saga follows the story of Jake Sully, a human who arrives on the planet Pandora and falls in love with a resident named Neytiri. However, their love is threatened by human colonizers who seek to exploit Pandora’s resources, leading to a conflict between different tribes. Each installment of the franchise focuses on a different elemental tribe, with the first film centered on the air tribe and the second film exploring the water tribe. The forthcoming third installment will introduce viewers to the fire tribe.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lead role of Jake Sully is portrayed by Sam Worthington, known for his roles in Clash of the Titans, while Zoe Saldana, famous for her appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy, plays the character of Neytiri. Fans can currently stream the first Avatar movie on Disney+.