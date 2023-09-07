A mysterious departure

One of Amazon’s popular Fantasy series, The Wheel of Time, has just released its second season on Prime Video. The show is based on bestselling novels and features a talented cast, including Rosamund Pike and Zoë Robins.

However, in the second season, there is a change in one of the key characters. Mat Cauthon, portrayed by Barney Harris in season 1, will not be returning for season 2. The reason for his departure remains unknown as the production has not provided an official explanation.

Gone, but replaced

But fear not, Amazon has found a replacement in actor Dónal Finn. Finn, known for his roles in The Witcher and Cursed: The Rebel, has fully committed to the role and prepared extensively by reading the scripts and studying the books to capture the essence of his character.

Actor departures are not uncommon in TV series. For example, Henry Cavill chose to step away from his role as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher after three seasons, causing disappointment among fans. Liam Hemsworth will take on the role for the fourth season.

In another instance, Aml Ameen left the series Sense8 after one season, and Toby Onwumere took over the character for the second season. These are just a few examples of actor changes that have occurred in the television industry.