Marvel Studios: Legends Episodes

Marvel is gearing up for the highly anticipated second season of Loki on Disney+. But before that, fans will be treated to a special surprise. Two Marvel Studios: Legends episodes dedicated to Loki will be released on September 29, just a few days before the premiere of Loki season 2 on October 6.

Episode 1: Variants

The first episode, titled “Variants,” serves as a reminder of season 1. It explores the concept of variants, individuals who come from alternate realities and can take different forms.

Episode 2: TVA

The second episode, named “TVA,” delves into the Court of Anachronistic Variations. It provides further insight into the Time Variation Authority (TVA) and its role in maintaining the multiverse.

Season 2: What’s It About?

The first season of Loki was a massive success for Disney+, captivating audiences with its thrilling storyline centered around Thor’s mischievous brother. Season 2 continues the narrative, with Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as Loki and Owen Wilson as Mobius. Ke Huy Quan, known for Everywhere Everything All at Once, joins the cast, along with other talented actors such as Eugene Cordero, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Tara Strong, Rafael Casal, and Kate Dickie from Game of Thrones.

The six-episode season, written by screenwriter Eric Martin, follows Loki as he teams up with the Time Variation Authority to track down superhero variants causing chaos across the multiverse.