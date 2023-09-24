Marvel’s Gang War: Spider-Man Declares War on Super-Powered Enemies

Marvel Comics is poised to deliver an electrifying comic crossover event that promises to send shockwaves through the Marvel Universe.

Titled ‘Gang War,’ this event will witness the iconic Spider-Man leading a formidable team of heroes on a daring mission to purge New York City of super-powered criminal organizations. Announced earlier this year at San Diego Comic-Con, the event is set to commence with a high-octane prelude called Gang War: First Strike #1, slated for release in November.

Assembling the Dream Team

In the heart of this action-packed crossover, Spider-Man will stand shoulder to shoulder with an elite team of heroes, each bringing their unique powers and skills to the battlefield. Joining the web-slinger are Miles Morales, She-Hulk, Daredevil, and Spider-Woman. Together, they’ll wage a relentless war against the super-gangs plaguing the city, with the audacious goal of restoring peace and security within a mere 48 hours.

Covering the Bases

Marvel has also unveiled a tantalizing glimpse of what fans can expect with the December releases tied to the ‘Gang War’ event. The list includes Amazing Spider-Man #39 and #40, Daredevil: Gang War #1 of 4, Luke Cage: Gang War #2 of 4, Miles Morales: Spider-Man #13 and #14, Deadly Hands of Kung Fu: Gang War #1 of 3, and Spider-Woman #2. These issues will hit the shelves throughout the month of December, ensuring enthusiasts have an abundance of thrilling content to sink their teeth into.

A Closer Look at the Issues

For those eager to dive deeper into the ‘Gang War’ event, here’s a quick rundown of the key releases:

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #39 – Written by ZEB WELLS, Art and Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR. (On Sale 12/6)

DAREDEVIL: GANG WAR #1 (OF 4) – Written by ERICA SCHULTZ, Art and Cover by SERGIO DÁVILA (On Sale 12/13)

LUKE CAGE: GANG WAR #2 (OF 4) – Written by RODNEY BARNES, Art by RAMÓN F. BACHS, Cover by CAANAN WHITE (On Sale 12/13)

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #13 – Written by CODY ZIGLAR, Art and Cover by FEDERICO VICENTINI (On Sale 12/13)

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #40 – Written by ZEB WELLS, Art and Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR. (On Sale 12/20)

DEADLY HANDS OF KUNG FU: GANG WAR #1 (OF 3) – Written by GREG PAK, Art by CAIO MAJADO, Cover by DAVID AJA (On Sale 12/27)

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #14 – Written by CODY ZIGLAR, Art and Cover by FEDERICO VICENTINI (On Sale 12/27)

SPIDER-WOMAN #2 – Written by STEVE FOXE, Art by CAROLA BORELLI, Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU (On Sale 12/27)

The Exciting Journey Begins

Prepare for a roller-coaster ride as ‘Gang War’ catapults fans into a riveting adventure. Starting with Amazing Spider-Man #39 on December 6th, the action will intensify with each subsequent release. Expect epic battles, surprising alliances, and a gripping storyline that will keep you perched on the edge of your seat.

The Countdown to March

The ‘Gang War’ event promises to reach its crescendo in March with Daredevil: Gang War #4. Brace yourselves for a series of exhilarating releases as the conflict escalates, and our beloved heroes fight tooth and nail to reclaim their city from the clutches of super-gangs. The countdown has begun, so mark your calendars for the explosive start with Amazing Spider-Man #39 on December 6th. This is one Marvel event you won’t want to miss!