Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood #1 Features Daredevil, Spider-Man, Iron Man, and Moon Knight

Marvel enthusiasts, brace yourselves for a spine-tingling experience as Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood #1 is set to unleash an undead plague upon the Marvel Universe. In this four-part anthology, readers will delve into a world where their beloved superheroes, including Daredevil, Spider-Man, Iron Man, and Moon Knight, face a terrifying battle for survival.

A Monochromatic Nightmare

The first issue of Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood #1 presents three gripping stories, all depicted in a striking black-and-white style with subtle hints of blood-red. These narratives promise to deliver a chilling experience that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

“Undefeated” by Garth Ennis and Rachael Stott

In the opening story, “Undefeated,” written by the legendary Garth Ennis and brought to life by the talented Rachael Stott, we witness the plight of Daredevil. Trapped in a cage fight against another undead member, Daredevil’s existence as a zombified vigilante is filled with tragedy and remorse.

“Hope” by Alex Segura and Javi Fernández

The second story, “Hope,” penned by Alex Segura and illustrated by Javi Fernández, follows Spider-Man’s heart-wrenching battle. As he confronts an overwhelming horde of zombies, including former friends and loved ones, Spider-Man is pushed to the brink of surrender, making this a tale of emotional turmoil and unwavering determination.

“Deliverance” by Ashley Allen and Justin Mason

“Deliverance,” the third story, marks Ashley Allen’s debut as a Marvel Comics writer, with art by Justin Mason. In this narrative, Moon Knight takes center stage as he engages in a fierce battle against the formidable zombie incarnation of Iron Man. With Moon Knight’s unwavering resolve and the intervention of the god of the moon and vengeance, Khonshu, the stakes are higher than ever.

Stellar Creative Team

Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood #1 boasts an exceptional creative team. The writing talents of Garth Ennis, Alex Segura, and Ashley Allen promise to deliver narratives that will leave readers captivated. On the artistic front, Rachael Stott, Javi Fernández, and Justin Mason lend their skills to breathe life into these haunting stories. The eye-catching cover art is the work of the brilliant Gabriele Dell’Otto.

The Return of a Terrifying Saga

For fans of the Black, White & Blood series, the return is imminent. Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood #1 is scheduled for release on October 25, 2023. As the series unfolds, not only will you witness the gripping tales of Daredevil, Spider-Man, Moon Knight, and Iron Man, but you can also expect appearances from other iconic characters from the Avengers and the X-Men.

Teasing the Horrors Ahead

Marvel has given us a glimpse of the trials that await our heroes in Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood #1’s three stories. Daredevil’s existence as an undead creature is poised to be fraught with tragedy, with an old accomplice arriving to end his misery. In “Hope,” Spider-Man’s battle against his zombified friends and loved ones threatens to push him to the brink of surrender. In Moon Knight’s journey, the god of the moon and vengeance, Khonshu, steps in to protect Marc Spector, his loyal avatar, following a duel with the formidable zombie Iron Man.

Prepare for a dark and haunting journey into the Marvel Universe when Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood #1 hits the shelves on October 25. This series promises to deliver violent and savage adventures like never before, making it a must-read for fans of the macabre and the Marvel faithful alike.

Source: Marvel