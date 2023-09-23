Marvel Announces Special Variant Cover for Wolverine #37 by Greg Capullo

Marvel Comics Unveils Special Variant Cover for Wolverine #37

Marvel Comics has recently announced an exciting surprise for fans and collectors – a unique virgin variant cover for Wolverine #37. This special variant cover is created by the renowned artist Greg Capullo, who has made a highly-anticipated return to Marvel. The announcement of this variant cover comes as a delightful surprise to fans, and Marvel is generously providing all retailers with a complimentary copy of this extraordinary artwork.

The Captivating Cover

The variant cover for Wolverine #37 is a visual masterpiece that will leave fans in awe. It showcases the iconic character of Wolverine, known for his unbreakable adamantium claws and fierce persona, leaping directly towards the reader. With visibly stained feet and an intense expression, this breathtaking artwork captures the essence of Wolverine’s character. Collectors and fans alike will surely find this variant cover a must-have addition to their collection.

Greg Capullo’s Illustrious Career

Greg Capullo is a name synonymous with excellence in comic book artistry. His exceptional work on titles such as Quasar and X-Force has left an indelible mark on the industry. However, his contributions to DC Comics’ Batman and the critically acclaimed Dark Knights: Metal series have truly solidified his status as a comic book legend. Capullo’s return to Marvel has been met with immense excitement and anticipation, and this variant cover for Wolverine #37 only adds to the buzz surrounding his Marvel comeback.

Wolverine’s Current Saga

The 2020 Wolverine series, skillfully penned by Benjamin Percy, explores a new chapter in the life of the enigmatic Wolverine. In Wolverine #37, fans can look forward to a thrilling reunion between two iconic Marvel characters: Wolverine and the Hulk. This issue kicks off the “Last Mutant Standing” story arc, where readers will delve into the complexities of their relationship and discover whether they will unite as allies or become bitter foes. As Wolverine embarks on a mission to track down his remaining clones, fans can anticipate exciting team-ups with other beloved Marvel heroes, including Captain America and Black Panther.

A Perfect Starting Point

For newcomers to Wolverine’s world, issue #37 serves as an excellent jumping-on point. Wolverine’s role in the ongoing “Fall of X” event has never been more pivotal. “Fall of X” is a sweeping relaunch of the X-Men comic book universe, encompassing titles like X-Men, Immortal X-Men, Ghost Rider, X-Men: Red, Invincible Iron Man, X-Force, and, of course, Wolverine. The overarching narrative of “Fall of X” delves into the heart-wrenching tragedy and betrayal faced by mutant-kind, forcing them to depart from the sanctuary of Krakoa and confront one of the darkest chapters in X-Men history. The evil organization, Orchis, responsible for the devastating attack on Krakoa during the Hellfire Gala, plays a significant role in the unfolding tragedy that will test the resilience of mutants.

Get Your Copy Today

Wolverine #37, featuring the captivating surprise virgin variant cover by Greg Capullo, is now available from Marvel Comics. Don’t miss out on this thrilling issue that promises to be a game-changer in Wolverine’s journey. Whether you’re a die-hard fan, a seasoned collector, or a newcomer eager to explore the world of mutants, this issue is a must-add to your collection. Marvel’s “Last Mutant Standing” arc is poised to take readers on an unforgettable ride, and this variant cover is the perfect entry point into the gripping tale of Wolverine’s trials and tribulations. Grab your copy today and immerse yourself in the extraordinary world of Wolverine.

