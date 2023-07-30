The Marvel Cinematic Universe: A Journey of Superhero Films

In 2009, Disney acquired Marvel for a whopping $4 billion. Since then, Disney has successfully capitalized on this investment by launching the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), an ambitious project that brings together multiple films within the same interconnected saga. This strategy began with the release of Iron Man in 2008 and culminated in the epic ensemble film Avengers in 2012. Building upon the success of this first phase, Disney continued to leverage the popularity of the MCU throughout the 2010s, reaching its peak in 2019 with Avengers: Endgame. However, superhero movies have become less popular in recent years, prompting Disney to respond.

The MCU: A Reflection of Superhero Fatigue?

While Avengers: Endgame served as the high point of Phase 3 and the MCU as a whole, the new story arc, known as the Multiverse Saga, has struggled to captivate audiences. With Phase 4 now underway, the results have been mixed. Some films, like Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, have achieved great success. However, others, such as Black Widow, The Eternals, and Thor: Love and Thunder, have faced difficulties in winning over audiences. Notably, Phase 4 introduced a significant change for the MCU by incorporating television series alongside film releases on Disney+.

Although the introduction of series brought freshness to the MCU, it has also contributed to a recent decline in interest surrounding the franchise. In addition to the annual Marvel films, viewers now need to keep up with four to five shows on Disney+ to stay up-to-date. However, the variable quality of these series has resulted in a sense of weariness among viewers. Consequently, there has been growing fatigue around the superhero genre, particularly concerning MCU productions. One reason for this is the perceived lack of stakes in the Multiverse Saga, which has not captivated audiences to the same extent as the previous Infinity Saga. Furthermore, Marvel has struggled to introduce new central characters that audiences eagerly anticipate in future Avengers films. The same can be said for their main antagonist, Kang, who lacks the charisma of Thanos due to appearing in various MCU contents (such as Loki and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania).

Time for Change in the MCU?

In light of the disappointing performance of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, a decline in Disney+ subscribers, and waning interest in recent series like Secret Invasion, Bob Iger, CEO of Disney, has taken matters into his own hands. Upon announcing his reelection as CEO until 2026, he stated that Disney will produce fewer Marvel movies and series in the future. The primary objective behind this strategic move is to reduce expenses, both in terms of production costs and the operational costs associated with Disney+. Offering an overwhelming amount of content on a streaming platform can impact a company’s financial liabilities, which explains why Disney and Warner Bros have scaled back their SVOD services.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond strictly economic factors, Bob Iger emphasized that the proliferation of Marvel movies and series has diluted the focus and attention of the audience. By reducing the quantity of MCU content, it becomes easier for viewers to follow the ongoing storyline without feeling overwhelmed. Additionally, this approach could allow Disney to prioritize quality over quantity, potentially yielding greater long-term success. However, the implementation of this decision may face challenges as numerous projects have already begun pre-production. Yet, with the ongoing labor disputes in Hollywood, the cancellation of these projects could be more straightforward than expected. In the meantime, noteworthy upcoming projects include the second season of Loki and the film The Marvels, scheduled for release later this year, while Secret Invasion is currently being broadcast.