Margot Robbie: From Australian Soap Opera to Hollywood Stardom

Margot Robbie’s Rise to Prominence

Margot Robbie’s journey to becoming one of the most prominent movie stars of our time has been nothing short of remarkable. She has received widespread critical acclaim for her exceptional performances in several films, including “I, Tonya” and “Bombshell”. Her star power has only continued to rise, with her upcoming role in “Barbie” generating much excitement amongst fans. Additionally, her leading roles in blockbuster films like “Birds of Prey” and “The Suicide Squad” have firmly cemented her status as a Hollywood A-lister.

However, Robbie’s journey to stardom began with her role as a series regular on the Australian soap opera “Neighbours”. It was her breakout role in Martin Scorsese’s 2013 film “The Wolf of Wall Street”, where she portrayed the character of Naomi Lapaglia, that propelled her to international recognition. Robbie’s magnetic performance in the film, which was her first major Hollywood role, earned her critical acclaim and established her as a rising star in the industry.

Since the release of “The Wolf of Wall Street”, Robbie’s career has only continued to flourish. She has become one of the most in-demand actresses in Hollywood, with her versatility and range allowing her to take on a variety of roles. With the film now available on Netflix since September 2023, fans might be curious to know that Robbie was 23 years old when she portrayed the character of Naomi Lapaglia.

How old was Margot Robbie in The Wolf of Wall Street?

Margot Robbie, one of the most talented and versatile actresses in Hollywood, was born on July 2, 1990. As of September 2023, she will be 33 years old. In 2013, at the age of 23, Robbie made a remarkable debut in the film industry with her role in “The Wolf of Wall Street”. The movie, which was released on Christmas Day, was a critical and commercial success, and it showcased Robbie’s incredible acting skills. She was only 22 years old when filming for the movie began in August 2012.

In 2017, Robbie starred in the biopic “I, Tonya”, which was based on the infamous scandal involving figure skaters Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan. Her portrayal of Tonya Harding was exceptional, and it earned her first Academy Award nomination for Best Actress at the age of 27. Two years later, at the age of 29, she received her second nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her outstanding performance in “Bombshell”.

Robbie’s acting talent has been recognized and praised by critics and audiences alike. Her performance in “The Wolf of Wall Street” was a revelation, and it established her as an actress to watch out for. Since then, Robbie has taken on a wide range of challenging and transformative roles, from playing a real-life figure skater to portraying a comic book villain. Her versatility and dedication to her craft have made her a true star in the entertainment industry.

The Wolf of Wall Street Official Trailer:

Don’t miss the chance to watch Margot Robbie in “The Wolf of Wall Street” while it’s still available on Netflix.