Collaboration between Magic: The Gathering and Lord of the Rings

Since June 23, the popular playing and collectible card game Magic: The Gathering has released a collaborative set featuring the iconic characters from JRR Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings franchise. Fans of this legendary fantasy universe were thrilled to explore the various legendary characters within the game. However, one particular card stood out among the rest – the One Ring card. This unique card, just like the coveted object in the Lord of the Rings saga, caught the attention of many players. Consequently, numerous people embarked on a quest to obtain the Ring, until it finally found its fortunate owner.

One Ring to Rule Them All

An extremely lucky individual, known as Brook Trafton, became the proud owner of the One Ring card. After receiving numerous offers, Brook expressed a desire to carefully consider all options. However, it appears that Brook has now made a decision. In a video posted on TikTok, the new owner revealed their identity and shared the exciting news that the buyer of the card is none other than the American rapper, Post Malone.

“The Ring has passed to a new bearer! From our Toronto location to the most unlikely of creatures: @PostMalone! #TikTok” – Face to Face Games (@FaceToFaceGames) August 2, 2023

Post Malone acquired this precious card for a staggering $2.6 million. This substantial amount will undoubtedly have a lasting impact on Brook Trafton’s life, not only due to the financial gain but also for having the opportunity to connect with a celebrity they admire. It remains to be seen if Post Malone will publicly discuss his purchase of the rarest and most expensive card in the world, surpassing the renowned Black Lotus card. Nonetheless, this transaction has brought immense joy to both parties involved.