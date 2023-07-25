Louis Leterrier: From Fast X to Fortnite, the Director’s Versatile Career

Have you heard of Louis Leterrier? He is a renowned director who has achieved remarkable success with films like Fast X, which recently raked in a whopping $720 million. Leterrier, a French filmmaker, is also known for his work on heist film Elusive Magicians, The Incredible Hulk featuring Edward Norton as Bruce Banner, and Danny the Dog. With such a diverse filmography, it wouldn’t be surprising if Leterrier’s next project turned out to be an adaptation of the popular battle royale video game Fortnite. During a panel discussion at Comic-Con in San Diego, Leterrier expressed his interest in creating a movie based on Epic’s game, explaining that he finds it truly incredible.

An Exciting Development: Epic Games Already Considering a Fortnite Film

In April of this year, Donald Mustard, the creative director of Epic Games, revealed that there had been discussions about a potential Fortnite film. Although Mustard has a clear vision of what such a movie could entail, he clarified that there are no immediate plans for its production. He hinted that it might not happen anytime soon. However, this revelation is significant, as it shows that Epic Games is open to exploring the possibility of expanding the Fortnite universe beyond the gaming realm.

Furthermore, Epic Games has established a partnership with AGBO, the production company belonging to the Russo brothers. You may recognize the Russo brothers as the directors of popular films like Captain America and Avengers. AGBO recently gained critical acclaim with its film Everything Everywhere All at Once, which won seven Oscars at the latest ceremony. Currently, AGBO is also working on an animated series and a live-action series based on the Magic: The Gathering franchise. This collaboration makes it evident that any studio would readily green-light a Fortnite movie.