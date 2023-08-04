A successful season 1

Disney Plus’s arrival brought Marvel into direct competition with Netflix. Marvel was a bit late to the game, but they quickly gained momentum by releasing exclusive and highly acclaimed content, such as Daredevil and The Punisher. WandaVision, in particular, was a major success and is still considered one of the best Marvel series on Disney Plus.

However, there is another series that has been phenomenally successful: Loki. This series finally gave us more insight into the beloved character, who is the son of Odin. It also explored the concept of the multiverse in great detail, introducing new ideas and references. The first season had a satisfying ending, teasing the appearance of Kang the Conqueror, the main villain in the upcoming storyline.

A highly anticipated sequel

Loki will be the first Marvel series on Disney Plus to receive a second season (with “What If?” following suit later). Disney clearly understood the excitement surrounding the character and his adventures across parallel universes.

Recently, the trailer for season 2 was released and it has been a massive hit. Within 24 hours, it garnered over 80 million views, making it the most viewed Marvel series trailer in a single day, surpassing the previous record set by She-Hulk with 78 million views.

There is no doubt that the fans are eagerly waiting for the first episode, which is scheduled to air on October 6 on Disney Plus. Is the MCU on the path to continued success?