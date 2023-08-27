Everything You Need to Know About Leo, the Upcoming Animated Movie

Some of the biggest names in Hollywood can sometimes be found in the casts of animated movies. From the Hotel Transylvania series to this year’s box office smash The Super Mario Bros. Movie, it’s no surprise that fans can sometimes look forward to big names in the newest releases. One of these is Leo, a cartoon movie with Adam Sandler coming out later this year. Fans are excited about the movie because it has a great cast. With that in mind, here is everything we know about Leo so far.

Leo Cast

Adam Sandler

Jackie Sandler

Stephanie Hsu

Jason Alexander

Rob Schneider

Bill Burr

Sheila Carrasco

Cecily Strong

What Is the Release Date for Leo?

Leo is set to come out on Netflix on November 21, 2023, which is one day earlier than its original release date, which was announced in January 2023 in a trailer for Netflix’s 2023 film lineup.

Is There a Trailer For Leo?

On August 23, 2023, Netflix put out a short video for Leo. Even though the trailer doesn’t show much of the movie’s story, it is a funny way to meet the movie’s main character, a lizard, and his best friend, a turtle named Squirtle, whose voice is done by Bill Burr.

What Is Leo’s Plot?

We all look forward to more than just the beautiful artwork in a great cartoon movie. The stories of these movies often try to be fun for the whole family, and Leo seems like it might live up to that image. Netflix called the movie a “coming-of-age animated musical comedy about the last year of elementary school as seen through the eyes of a class pet.” Setting a movie in an elementary school is a good idea for people of all ages, whether they are still in school or have happy memories of it. A summary of the movie was also made public. It said:

Actor And Comedian Adam Sandler (Hotel Transylvania, The Wedding Singer) Delivers Signature Laughs In This Coming-Of-Age Animated Musical Comedy About The Last Year Of Elementary School – As Seen Through The Eyes Of A Class Pet. Jaded 74-Year-Old Lizard Leo (Sandler) Has Been Stuck In The Same Florida Classroom For Decades With His Terrarium-Mate Turtle (Bill Burr). When He Learns He Only Has One Year Left To Live, He Plans To Escape To Experience Life On The Outside But Instead Gets Caught Up In The Problems Of His Anxious Students — Including An Impossibly Mean Substitute Teacher. It Ends Up Being The Strangest But Most Rewarding Bucket List Ever…

The movie looks like a lot of fun, and the trip to try to get out of the classroom terrarium sounds like it will be full of funny mishaps. Fans are likely to be interested in the fact that the movie is also a musical, since Adam Sandler isn’t usually associated with that kind of movie. This gives the story an extra layer, and fans will be hoping that the songs are just as interesting as the plot seems to be.

Who Is Behind Leo?

Robert Marianetti (Hotel Transylvania 2), Robert Smigel, and David Wachtenheim (Despicable Me) are all working together to direct Leo. Adam Sandler is the producer, and Barry Bernardi (Escape from New York) and Paul Sado (The Cobbler) are the senior producers. There is also a very skilled art department working on the movie, and the wonderful José Manuel Fernández Oli (Rio 2) designed the characters. With such a great cast and crew, it’s no wonder that fans can’t wait for Leo to come out.

Back in 2016, it was said that Sandler and STX Entertainment would work together on a new animation family movie, but that project never happened. Not much would surprise me if that movie was Leo. Sandler has almost only worked for Netflix since 2015. He has been in the movies The Ridiculous 6, The Do-Over, Sandy Wexler, The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected), The Week Of, Murder Mystery, Hubie Halloween, Hustle, and Murder Mystery 2. Sandler’s last comedy special, 100% Fresh, also came out on Netflix.