Lawmen: Bass Reeves – A New Addition to the Yellowstone Franchise Lawmen: Bass Reeves is the fourth series created by Taylor Sheridan, known for his successful Yellowstone franchise. This spinoff adds another installment to the genre, focusing on the life of the first Black Deputy United States Marshal west of the Mississippi River. Unlike the other films in the franchise, which are fictional adventures, Lawmen: Bass Reeves aims to convey the real-life history of one of the fascinating characters from the Old West. The original Yellowstone series debuted in 2018, telling a gritty story about the challenges of ranching in the modern era. While it drew inspiration from the Old West, the series was set in current times. The success of Yellowstone led to several spinoffs, including the prequel series 1883 and 1923, which continued the story from where Yellowstone left off. However, Lawmen: Bass Reeves marks a departure from the Dutton family narrative, offering a fresh perspective on the West. Lawmen: Bass Reeves Cast Dennis Quaid as Sherrill Lynn

David Oyelowo as Bass Reeves

Christopher Corson as Bass Reeves Prisoner

Eric Schmidt as Prison Guard

David J Burt as U.S. Marshal

Bill Dawes as Joshua

Heather Kafka as Florence Hammersley

Russell C. Gibbs as Hotel Clerk

Janae Jacobs as Churchgoer Kid

Rain C. Wilson as Young Benny Reeves

Riley Looc as Curtis Jumper

LonHendre Keggins as Prisoner

Kenneisha Thompson as Dora

Van Quattro as Hagan

Dean Hermansen as Brent

Shea Whigham as George Reeves

Forrest Goodluck as Billy Crow

Chris Silcox as Connor Release Date of Lawmen: Bass Reeves The specific release date for Lawmen: Bass Reeves has not been announced yet. However, it is confirmed that the show will premiere on Paramount+ in 2023. Due to the ongoing strikes affecting Hollywood projects, the second season of 1923 and the remaining episodes of Yellowstone’s fifth season have been delayed. Fans of the franchise will have to wait a while before they can enjoy more episodes. Creator of Lawmen: Bass Reeves The creator of Lawmen: Bass Reeves is Chad Feehan. Born on October 31st, 1978, in Houston, Texas, Feehan is known for his work as a writer and producer on various television shows, including Ray Donovan, Banshee, and now Lawmen: Bass Reeves (2023). Plot of Lawmen: Bass Reeves ADVERTISEMENT

