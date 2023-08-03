Korean dramas continue to attract viewers on Netflix

On August 18, Netflix will release Mask Girl, an adaptation of a popular webtoon. This thrilling series tells the story of an office worker who secretly becomes a masked internet star, only to find herself spiraling into trouble and eventually landing behind bars. The show is produced by House of Impression and Bonfactory, and it is written and directed by Kim Yong-Hoon.

The lead role of Kim Mo Mi will be played by actress Go Hyun Jung, known for her work in Reflection of You. The cast also includes Nana, a former member of the K-Pop group After School, as well as Ahn Jae Hong, Choi Daniel, and Yeom Hye Ran. Interestingly, Go Hyun Jung, Nana, and another undisclosed actress will each portray different aspects of Kim Mo Mi’s character.

Korean productions still popular on Netflix

According to Variety, Korean films and series are highly popular on Netflix, especially in Asia, surpassing English-language shows in terms of viewership. Last week, three Korean shows made it to the top ten non-English language productions on Netflix. In response to this demand, an additional $2.5 billion will be invested in Korean productions over the next four years.

In other news, the second season of Demon Catchers started streaming on Netflix on July 29, three years after the first season. Another series worth checking out is the sequel to Deserter Pursuit (DP), which follows a Korean military police team responsible for capturing deserters from compulsory military service.