After the announcement that no stills from Hayao Miyazaki’s latest film would be released, “Kimi-tachi wa Do Ikiru Ka” was released on July 14, 2023 in Japan. The French release date, which was announced a few days ago on Studio Ponoc France’s Facebook account, is September 1, 2023. This is notable because it falls on a Friday, unlike the usual Wednesday release days.

How to see Kimi-tachi wa Do Ikiru Ka in France?

As with all Miyazaki films, “Kimi-tachi wa Do Okiru Ka” will be released in theaters. It has already been released in Japan, where it had a strong start, earning over 2.14 billion yen (more than 13 million euros) in just four days. This surpasses the total box office earnings of Studio Ghibli’s 2001 hit film “Spirited Away,” which earned over $395 million.

Do we know the story of Kimi-tachi wa Do Ikiru Ka?

Very little information has been released about the story of Kimi-tachi wa Do Ikiru Ka. We know that the animated film will be titled “Comment Vivre?” in French and will follow a young boy living with his uncle after the loss of a parent. Early criticisms from its release in Japan suggest it will be a future success. The Japanese film site wrote, “It is no exaggeration to say that this film is among the best works of Ghibli in terms of visuals and story.” According to a cinema and culture magazine in Japan, a thorough understanding of the film requires multiple viewings and contemplation of its different scenes.

On the public side, reviews are also positive. The film has received a score of 95% on the site. Reviews describe “Kimi-tachi wa Do Ikiru Ka” as a “magnificent film that addresses topics such as self-improvement and social issues that need to be addressed in our society. It is probably Hayao Miyazaki’s last masterpiece.” Some viewers note that the film is different from other Studio Ghibli projects and has a more mature plot.

