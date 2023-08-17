Kick does not skimp on the means

A direct competitor of Twitch in the world of streaming and live streaming of content, Kick is making every effort to attract creators to its platform. Unlike its competitor, Kick emphasizes its financial incentives and the potentially higher salary it offers. As recently as August 15, Kick shared a tweet stating that it offers a “base salary” of $150,000, which is equivalent to over €11,500 per month.

Kick is now offering creators a base salary of $150,000 for selected partnered Twitch streamers who join Kick! Drop your Links Below and share what game you stream pic.twitter.com/zhjUEp7vgl — KickStreamsLIVE (@KickStreamsLive) August 15, 2023

This fabulous salary, however, comes with many conditions. Firstly, you must already be part of the Twich Partner program. To be eligible for the program, you need to meet three conditions consistently over a period of thirty days. However, being eligible does not guarantee your admission. The platform starts its selection process by asking creators about their games and areas of interest.

A strategy that is gradually being put in place

Kick’s marketing strategy is aggressive as it directly addresses the main concern for creators: income. It’s important to remember that the majority of creators on Twitch have an average of only five viewers during their broadcasts, which is not enough to provide a living wage. Kick ensures a more favorable income distribution for creators, with the platform only taking 5% of subscription money, compared to Twitch’s 50% or even 70%.