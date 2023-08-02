





Suspension of Worldcoin Project in Kenya

Kenya Suspends Worldcoin Project Activities

Kenya Suspends Worldcoin Project Activities Kenya has suspended all Worldcoin project activities in the country until it is sure there are no risks to the public. Kenya’s Ministry of Home Affairs and National Administration announced on August 2, 2023, that Worldcoin will no longer operate in the country. According to a statement posted on Facebook, there are ongoing investigations by the country’s security, data protection and financial services agencies, regarding the legality and credibility of Worldcoin’s biometric data collection.

"The government is concerned about the ongoing activities of an organization calling itself 'WOLRDCOIN' which is involved in registering citizens by collecting eyeball/iris data." Excerpt from Kenya press release Meanwhile, the suspension, which is effective immediately, will be in effect "until the relevant public bodies certify that there are absolutely no risks to the general public." Also, the press release mentioned that the government will take action against anyone who engages in Worldcoin activities locally. Sam Altman's coded eye-scanning project continues to face regulatory scrutiny. Data regulators in the UK, Germany, and France have expressed concerns about Worldcoin and have launched investigations into the project. However, Kenya is the only country so far, which has moved to suspend the company's operations.

Read more: Worldcoin’s data collection has been investigated by the French privacy regulator





