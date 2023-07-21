Keanu Reeves: The Rise of the Pop Messiah

During the 2019 E3 Xbox conference, Keanu Reeves surprised everyone by taking the stage and delivering an awe-inspiring speech. Standing atop Hollywood with the highly anticipated third installment of John Wick, Reeves, now affectionately known as “the pop messiah,” made a sensational entrance into the world of video games. It was revealed that the Canadian actor would be portraying a central character in Cyberpunk 2077, developed by Polish studios CD Projekt Red. And this character, Johnny Silverhand, is no ordinary NPC in this dystopian Action-RPG.

Johnny Silverhand is not only the right arm and guardian angel of the hero or heroine V in the game, but also their most formidable threat. By becoming one of the most iconic characters in the world of video games, Keanu Reeves has achieved immortality. However, his legendary status began long before 2019. Reeves’ acting career began in 1985 when he was just 21 years old, but it reached new heights with films like Point Break (1991) and Speed (1994), making him one of the most popular actors of his time. But it was his acceptance of the role of a lifetime, a role that was initially turned down by Will Smith, that truly transformed him into an action cinema icon.

Matrix, released in 1999, propelled Reeves’ career to new heights and forever changed the film industry. The Wachowskis’ groundbreaking film turned him from a cyber hero to a punk anti-hero, completing the circle for Keanu Reeves, who, by the way, is also part of a music group.

Dogstar: The Alternative Rock Band

Once upon a time, there was an actor with dreams of performing on stage, but he was also a musician. This story begins in the early 90s in Los Angeles, California, where Keanu Reeves formed an alternative rock band with two other members: Robert Mailhouse and Bret Domrose. Dogstar achieved modest success but garnered considerable media attention due to the presence of the Hollywood star. However, the band eventually disbanded in 2002, only to resurface two decades later.

ADVERTISEMENT

In May 2023, Dogstar reunited for California’s BottleRock Napa Valley festival. A few months later, they made a major announcement. The band’s new album, titled “Somewhere between the Power Lines and Palm Trees,” is set to release on October 6. To celebrate the album release, Dogstar will embark on a tour across North America (United States and Canada) and Japan. Here are the 30 dates announced for the tour: