Keanu Reeves Rumored to Join the Star Wars Universe in “The Acolyte”

There have been rumors circulating that Keanu Reeves might make an appearance in the upcoming Star Wars series, “The Acolyte.” According to reports, the John Wick star could potentially join the next project in the universe created by George Lucas. Among fans, there is speculation that Reeves could portray Jedi Revan, a beloved character from the Old Republic era who first appeared in the video game “Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.”

This potential casting is not unprecedented, as it has happened before based on fan demand. For instance, Rosario Dawson, who will be playing Ahsoka Tano in the upcoming TV show, was also cast after fans expressed their desire for her to take on the role. Additionally, it has been revealed that Carrie-Anne Moss, known for her portrayal of Trinity in The Matrix, will be playing a Jedi in “The Acolyte.” This presents the exciting possibility of a reunion between Reeves and Moss.

A Star Wars Spin-Off

“The Acolyte” is the next Disney+ series set in the Star Wars universe. It takes place during the High Republic era, approximately 100 years before “Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace.” The story follows a former Padawan who embarks on a journey to find her Jedi Master and investigate a series of crimes. The show will also provide insights from the Sith perspective to enhance the narrative. Disney has reportedly invested $49.2 million in this project, which will consist of eight episodes set to be released in 2024 on Disney+.

2023 has been an exciting year for Star Wars fans, with the release of Season 3 of “The Mandalorian” in March and April. Two new series are also set to premiere this year. The first, “Ahsoka,” focuses on the adventures of the Jedi of the same name as she confronts a new threat in the galaxy and is scheduled to debut on August 23 with eight episodes. The second series, “Skeleton Crew,” has faced production challenges and does not have a specific release date at the moment.