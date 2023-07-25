Warner Bros. Introduces an Exciting Crossover: Justice League vs Godzilla vs Kong

Warner Bros. is bringing together two of its most beloved franchises, Godzilla and King Kong, with the iconic DC Comics. The Justice League, a team of superheroes, will soon encounter these gigantic creatures in an epic battle. Get a glimpse of the first pictures unveiled by DC at Comic-Con and Entertainment Weekly.

Justice League vs Godzilla vs Kong: A Surprising and Much-Anticipated Crossover

Prior to the commencement of San Diego Comic-Con, a major leak had already sent shockwaves through the comic world. DC Comics had planned to unveil an extraordinary crossover at the convention, but the surprise was somewhat spoiled. The project in question is the astonishing crossover of Justice League vs Godzilla vs Kong, which combines our favorite superheroes with legendary monsters. Following the success of recent Warner films featuring these iconic creatures, this comic book miniseries will unite DC heroes with the creatures from the Monsterverse. If successful, it could become the start of a series of comics merging these two worlds. The screenplay will be written by Brian Buccellato, while Christian Duce will handle the artwork. This crossover is set for release on November 14, 2023, promising an epic battle that will captivate comic book enthusiasts.

When DC Comics Collides with the Monsterverse

The Justice League vs Godzilla vs Kong storyline was unveiled at Comic-Con, leaving fans of comics and Kaijus in awe. The story revolves around an invasion of the legendary monsters from the Monsterverse—Godzilla and King Kong—into the DC Comics universe of superheroes. Faced with a rupture in the worlds caused by the actions of the Legion of Doom, the members of the Justice League must confront an unprecedented challenge. In this miniseries, Titans and other legendary monsters are not heroes or villains but rather natural forces striving to restore order. Brian Buccellato, the screenwriter, promises an incredible cast including Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, Green Arrow, Hawkgirl, and Supergirl fighting alongside the heroes of Gotham and Titans. However, Godzilla and Kong will not be the only colossal monsters the Justice League will have to face!

Brian Buccellato, screenwriter of Justice League vs Godzilla vs Kong

First Issue Arriving in Less than Four Months!

Justice League vs Godzilla vs Kong marks a significant milestone in the world of Warner Bros. comics by merging these two iconic franchises. This colossal clash places Godzilla and Kong as major threats to DC superheroes, creating a thrilling and unprecedented challenge. The grandeur of the monsters presents an interesting visual undertaking for artists, and the talents of Christian Duce for the artwork and Luis Guerrero for the colors promise a visually stunning composition. Fans eagerly await this epic confrontation, which guarantees spectacular battles and moments of bravery. As the battle for humanity’s survival against legendary monsters commences, the world remains on the edge of its seat, wondering how the Justice League will measure up against Godzilla and Kong.

The first issue of Justice League vs Godzilla vs Kong is scheduled for publication on November 14, 2023.