Jurassic World: The World After Coming to Netflix on September 8

The final episode of the Jurassic World saga by Colin Trevorrow will be available on Netflix starting September 8. This film aims to bring the story, which began in 2015, to a close. Titled Jurassic World: The World After, it features Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard as they introduce dinosaurs into the everyday lives of humanity. The iconic trio of Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum also return to assist the new characters in their journey. In case you missed the movie when it premiered on June 8, 2022, you now have the chance to catch up on Netflix.

“So Ridiculously Bad It’s Good”

While the film has received mixed reviews from fans, it has its share of criticism. On Allociné, the movie has a spectator rating of 2.3/5. Comments from viewers include complaints about wasted potential, lack of originality in the script, and disappointment in the trailer’s misleading portrayal of the film’s content. One viewer even accuses the director of underestimating the audience’s intelligence. Similarly, Rotten Tomatoes gives the movie a press score of only 28%. It is widely agreed that while Jurassic World Dominion shows some improvement compared to its immediate predecessors, it falls far behind the quality of the original Jurassic Park.