Jujutsu Kaisen: A Strong Start for Season 2 to Launch the Shibuya Arc

A little over a month ago, the manga Jujutsu Kaisen returned to our screens for a new season, more than two years after the broadcast of its last episode. Fans of the work were delighted to delve into the past of Gojo Satoru before the start of some welcome recaps. This allowed them to be ready to watch the long-awaited arc of the Shibuya Drama. This portion of the manga has been highly anticipated by fans since the first images and intense fights of season 1.

The second season promises to be just as impressive, and fans can’t wait to see it. However, they will have to be patient as it is not yet here. According to the broadcast schedule, the arc of Shibuya will begin on August 31 and last for 18-19 episodes! While waiting for the release, fans can take a quiz to test their knowledge. The quiz includes accessible questions as well as some Easter eggs hidden in the manga. Get ready to dive into the world of Jujutsu Kaisen!

Do You Really Know the Manga and Anime Jujutsu Kaisen?

It’s worth noting that the manga Jujutsu Kaisen, which is becoming increasingly popular, will have another adaptation apart from the one available on the Crunchyroll platform. In fact, during the Anime Expo 2023 trade show, the manga caused quite a sensation when Bandai Namco announced the upcoming release of a two-on-two fighting game. We covered this exciting announcement and other surprises in a substantial article. Meanwhile, the manga continues to be serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump and is currently at chapter 231. This leaves plenty of material for the animation studio to create more seasons in the future!