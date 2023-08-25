Jujutsu Kaisen: A Thrilling Anime Phenomenon Continues with the Shibuya Drama Arc

In July, the highly acclaimed and popular anime series, Jujutsu Kaisen, made its much-anticipated return. This series has captivated audiences worldwide and is a must-watch for fans of manga. The second season is quickly approaching one of the most captivating story arcs written by Akutami Gege, known as the Shibuya Drama arc. Before diving into this epic segment, the recent episodes mainly consisted of recaps from the first season, Season 2 flashbacks, and events from the movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

As summer comes to an end, it’s time for many to head back to school. For some, it may be a bittersweet moment, but for others, it means returning to a familiar routine alongside beloved characters like Yuji, Megumi, Nobara, and, of course, Gojo! Starting from August 31, the Shibuya Drama arc will commence, and loyal manga readers know that we’re in for a thrilling ride spanning 18 episodes, available on the Crunchyroll platform.

An Explosive Trailer Sets the Stage for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

After a two-year wait, fans were eager to see how the Shibuya arc would come to life in the second season produced by MAPPA studio. To build anticipation for the chaotic events about to unfold in this district of Tokyo, a breathtaking trailer has been released. This trailer gives us a glimpse of beloved characters that we can’t wait to see again and showcases the awe-inspiring abilities of the exorcists.

Exuding a heavy dose of action, this second part of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is set to bring back fan favorites like Jogo, Hanami, and Mahito, while the manipulative Geto orchestrates a sinister plan to take revenge on Gojo Satoru. Yuji, Megumi, Nobara, Kento, and other exorcists we’ve encountered so far will also play pivotal roles in this thrilling arc. If you were amazed by the intense battle between Gojo Satoru and Toji Zenin in the first part of Season 2, prepare to be even more astonished by the Shibuya Drama arc adaptation by MAPPA studio. Brace yourself for an unforgettable adventure!