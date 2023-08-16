Apple Celebrates National Parks with Annual Activity Challenge

On Saturday, August 26, Apple will celebrate the nation’s national parks by holding its annual National Parks activity challenge. This event will take place in all 50 states.

Eligibility for the National Parks Reward

To be eligible for the unique 2023 National Parks reward, Apple will require Apple Watch wearers to complete an activity such as a walk, run, hike, or wheelchair workout that lasts for at least 20 minutes.

Celebrating National Parks Across the Country

Let’s get out of the house and celebrate our nation’s national parks all around the country. You can receive this reward on August 26 by recording an exercise at least 20 minutes long and adding it to Health using any app that supports adding workouts.

Animated Stickers and More

In the same way, as with all Activity Challenges, the award will come with a set of animated stickers that may be used in the Messages app and elsewhere in iOS 17 when it is released.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commemorating National Parks in August

Apple has a long-standing tradition of commemorating the nation’s national parks throughout August. In addition to the Apple Watch Activity Challenge, the company typically offers an Apple Pay donation program, content for Apple TV+, music, books, and podcasts from Apple Music.