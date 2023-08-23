Johnny Depp Vs Amber Heard, a Box Office Hit on Netflix

The documentary series “Johnny Depp Vs Amber Heard” is currently streaming on Netflix and consists of three episodes. This series delves into the defamation lawsuit between Johnny Depp and his ex-girlfriend Amber Heard, which took place from April to June 2022. The lawsuit received extensive media coverage and became a topic of societal debate, with various opinions being expressed. It earned the nickname “trial on TikTok,” reflecting its widespread attention beyond the courtroom. The trial gained notoriety, sparking mockery and often revealing positions tinged with misogyny. It has become a cultural phenomenon.

A Success on Netflix

With a 29% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and even lower viewers’ ratings at 12%, the series has received its fair share of criticism. However, it is essential to consider the presence of review bombing in such cases. Many people gave the series low ratings because they perceived it as a “pro-Heard rag” or accused it of “rewriting history.” This paradoxical situation arises when others label the series as “showing but saying nothing.” It remains unclear which side is being disingenuous.

Mixed Reactions and Criticisms

Other opinions are more measured and well-reasoned, both from those defending Johnny Depp and those supporting Amber Heard. Critics question the structure of the documentary itself, which consists of trial footage intercut with social media posts. The absence of interviews or further explanations is seen as undermining the documentary’s overall purpose of highlighting the role of social networks during the trial. In contrast, another documentary, titled “The Lie Factory – Johnny Depp/Amber Heard case – Justice put to the test by social networks,” offers a more comprehensive analysis. It can be accessed for free on the website along with its synopsis: