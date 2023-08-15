John Wick: More Than Just a Franchise, an Expanding Universe

The John Wick franchise has been incredibly successful, with over $430 million generated at the box office and a total income of over a billion dollars. Led by director Chad Stalheski, the films are concentrated action-packed thrillers that follow the journey of the character played by Keanu Reeves.

The story begins with John Wick retired from the world of hitmen, but when his beloved dog is hurt, he is pushed back into the violent world he had left behind. This revenge quest sets off a chain of events that constantly pushes him into new battles and intrigues. There are plans for a fifth film, but before that, fans can look forward to a miniseries called “The Continental,” which delves into the history of the hotel that serves as a neutral zone for contract killers.

The miniseries will be set in the 70s and will focus on the adventures of Winston, played by Colin Woodell, who takes over the management of the hotel after defeating Cormac, played by Mel Gibson, in an intense fight. Meanwhile, in the upcoming film “Ballerina,” a star dancer named Rooney, played by Ana de Armas, seeks revenge on those who murdered her family. The John Wick universe is expanding, and there is even a video game called John Wick Hex, a tactical RPG, for fans to enjoy.

Audiences Would Love to See John Wick Meet Robert McCall

Before the release of John Wick Chapter 4, Keanu Reeves engaged with fans on Reddit. One fan asked about the possibility of a crossover between the John Wick and The Equalizer franchises. The Equalizer, starring Denzel Washington as a former CIA agent taking on the Russian mafia, has also been a hit action franchise.

Although there are no concrete plans for a crossover just yet, Keanu Reeves expressed interest in the idea. The success of The Equalizer films, which have grossed over $380 million, has paved the way for a third installment set to be released soon. Directed by Antoine Fuqua and set in Italy, the film will continue the story of Robert McCall as he battles the underworld once again. The release is expected on August 30, and the movie features a talented cast including Dakota Fanning, Sonia Ben Ammar, Gaia Scodellaro, and David Denmona.