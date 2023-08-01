Joaquin Phoenix to Star as Napoleon I in Ridley Scott’s Upcoming Film

In an exciting announcement, it has been revealed that Joaquin Phoenix will portray the legendary figure of Napoleon I in Ridley Scott’s new film, scheduled to be released on November 22. The movie will delve into the remarkable journey of Napoleon Bonaparte, narrating his rise to power and eventual crowning as Emperor Napoleon I. Audiences will have the opportunity to witness not only his political and military strategies, but also gain insights into his personal life.

Joaquin Phoenix’s Uncertainty and the Script Rewrite

Prior to commencement of filming, Joaquin Phoenix admitted to feeling distressed, as revealed in a recent interview with Empire. Variety reported his comments, where he said, “Two weeks before filming started, I was at a loss.” Ridley Scott, the director, added, “We spent ten days, discussing each scene in detail. Consider it as a form of rehearsal, meticulously going over everything.” Scott also emphasized that casting Phoenix as Napoleon necessitated a complete rewrite of the script, ensuring that the actor felt comfortable in the role. He said, “Joaquin defies convention, not deliberately but instinctively. That’s what makes him exceptional. If something bothers him, he will make it known. He constantly challenges the character of Napoleon“.

The Stellar Cast

Joining Joaquin Phoenix in the cast of Napoleon is Vanessa Kirby, who will portray Empress Josephine. Tahar Rahim will be seen as Paul Barras, Ludivine Sagnier as Madame Tallien, Matthew Needham as Lucien Bonaparte, Paul Rhys as Talleyrand, Gavin Spokes as Charles-Henri Sanson, Youssef Kerkour as General Davout, John Hollingworth as General Ney, and Davide Tucci as General Hoche.

Production Details and Expectations

Napoleon is a collaborative project between Apple Studios and Scott Free Productions, with Sony Pictures handling distribution in theaters. The film is set to release first in select countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and France before being available on Apple TV+. During the Cinemacon 2023 festival held in Las Vegas, the media and attendees were treated to an exclusive sneak peek of the movie. Reports indicate that the battle scenes were highly intense and adhered to Ridley Scott’s renowned filmmaking standards.