Mad Money host Jim Cramer said he is optimistic about Binance and its BNB token, even as the cryptocurrency exchange faces regulatory hurdles and liquidity concerns.

American TV presenter famous for his financial acumen, Jim Cramer, has taken a bullish stance on Binance and its native cryptocurrency, BNB.

The endorsement of Cramer, known for his show “Mad Money” on CNBC, comes when the cryptocurrency exchange is facing regulatory challenges and market turmoil.

Jim Cramer just turned bullish #binance Is Binance next? pic.twitter.com/OJNKBm9xx5 – Crypto Rover (@rovercrc) September 5, 2023

Jim Cramer’s controversial influence on the market

Jim Cramer is no stranger to controversy, but his influence in financial circles is undeniable. Whether seen as a financial sage or a high-stakes gambler, Cramer has a history of market predictions that defy expectations.

In the crypto space, his predictions often went the other way. Earlier this year, he warned users to stay away from bitcoin, when the leading cryptocurrency was below $17,000. Since Cramer’s advice, the token has gone up 30% annually. His so-called “crazy predictions” are becoming more apparent on the stock market. Last year, he advised his fans to back off Nvidia stock, only to witness its stake skyrocket 284% soon after. Last month, Cramer said he was optimistic about Nvidia, and the company’s share price immediately fell 2.4%.

Its backfire effect has been so evident in recent years that the Inverse Cramer Tracker ETF was created to take advantage of Cramer’s often counterintuitive market calls. The fund aims to take advantage of any subsequent decline in price by selling the shares recommended by Cramer.





Because of this, his recent support for Binance and its BNB token has garnered a lot of attention, given the exchange’s current regulatory and internal challenges. With a market capitalization of over $33 billion, BNB’s resilience amid the turmoil has only been bolstered by Cramer’s bullish endorsement, but the community remains wary of the opposite Cramer effect.

“They’ve proven collateral, not reserves, but CZ seems like a good guy. I’m bullish here – I’m loading their tokens. Way oversold! Jim Cramer, host of “Mad Money” on CNBC

Unresolved concerns about Binance liquidity

Although Jim Cramer is vocally supportive of Binance, questions remain about the platform’s liquidity. Unverified reports of Euro withdrawals being temporarily suspended from Binance have raised these concerns. Although Cramer’s endorsement is noteworthy, it should not overshadow these outstanding issues that require further scrutiny.

Jim Cramer’s bullish outlook on Binance adds an interesting layer to the complex narrative surrounding one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges. While Cramer’s views do not constitute a financial guarantee, his endorsement could serve as a temporary anchor of stability in an industry as volatile as digital currency.