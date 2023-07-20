Finally a replacement for Ben Affleck?

We don’t really know where James Gunn’s DC Extended Universe is going, but we already know that there will be a Batman movie that will take over the arc of The Brave And The Bold comic book released in 2008. However, if the project is already in the works, currently, we have no idea who could be the great replacement for Ben Affleck (who as a reminder has taken on the role of Batman in at least 3 films).

If for the moment nothing has been announced yet, many fans are already imagining their favorite actors in the costume. Starting with the designer Captain Raccoon who revealed what one of the main actors of the series The Boys from Amazon Prime Video could give under the armor of the dark knight. Be careful, the result is surprising!

Soldier Boy in Batman, what does it look like?

Indeed, as you can see by looking at the image below, Captain Raccoon decided to give the Batman costume to Jensen Ackles. For those who don’t know him, he is simply the actor who plays the antagonist of Season 3 of the hit series The Boys, namely Soldier Boy.