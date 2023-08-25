In 2024, action fans can expect a new dynamic duo that will surely capture their hearts: Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista. Known for their roles in Aquaman and Guardians of the Galaxy, respectively, these two tough actors are teaming up for a new action comedy called The Wrecking Crew. The film will be directed by Angel Manuel Soto, who recently helmed Blue Beetle, the first DC movie featuring a Latino superhero. This exciting collaboration was confirmed by Deadline.

Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa have been set to star in ‘The Wrecking Crew,’ a buddy action comedy that #BlueBeetle‘s Ángel Manuel Soto will direct for MGM, Deadline can confirm https://t.co/km9avbwmST — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) August 21, 2023

Interestingly, The Wrecking Crew’s screenplay was written by Jonathan Tropper, the creator of the popular TV show Warrior, well before the SAG-AFTRA strike. The script was later sold to MGM, although details about its plot and storyline are yet to be revealed to the public.

Collaboration with the Director of Blue Beetle

The director of The Wrecking Crew, Ángel Manuel Soto, has already made a name for himself in the film industry. He is known for directing the documentary series Menudo: Forever Young and the drama film Charm City Kings. However, Soto’s most significant achievement so far is being the creative force behind Blue Beetle, the first-ever DC movie featuring a Latino superhero. While the film may have had a slow start at the box office, it has received positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. With a critic recommendation percentage of 76% and an audience recommendation percentage of 92%, Blue Beetle has successfully won over audiences.