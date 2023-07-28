A Much-Needed Restart

While Marvel has dominated the pop culture industry like a bulldozer, Warner Bros has quickly stumbled with its ultimately flawed extended universe project. In many ways, the wasted potential is enormous, and despite a few good attempts, the DC Universe continues to experience failures. It’s not just the production company’s reputation that is at stake, but also its financial health.

In an effort to start fresh, Warner Bros and DC Comics have appointed Peter Safran and James Gunn to lead the DCU. Gunn, who is well-versed in the Marvel lineup and its success, is the director behind the three Guardians of the Galaxy films and has even ventured into the DC world with The Suicide Squad.

Together, Gunn and his partner are responsible for finding new actors for a range of iconic superheroes, including Superman. In fact, Gunn will also be directing the upcoming film, Superman Legacy. Naturally, everyone is curious but also a bit apprehensive.

James Gunn’s Reassurance

Undoubtedly, the general audience is skeptical, and recently there have been rumors that Warner Bros would make the same mistakes as before by forcing James Gunn to include DC Comics superheroes in Superman Legacy, despite them not being originally planned in the script. This rumor stems from the underwhelming performance of The Flash at the box office, suggesting the need for better promotion this time.

Addressing these rumors, James Gunn took to Threads, the Instagram version of Twitter, to reassure fans, stating, “Of course not.” This is noteworthy in itself, as it suggests that Gunn has creative control over his film and can include whatever he wants. And that’s good news.

Superman Legacy is set to be released on July 11, 2025.