James Gunn, the head of DC Studios, once again clapped back at fans who didn’t like the fact that Henry Cavill was taken off the big-screen Superman role.

Gunn and his co-CEO Peter Safran are working on their plan for the new DC Universe (DCU). The full plan will be revealed in a few days. But things haven’t been all sunshine and rainbows since the two took over Warner Bros.

Not long after they started their new jobs in November 2022, it was announced that there would be a new Superman project, but that “Henry Cavill would not play the character.”

Fans have had different reactions to this news, with Gunn getting the most hate, which he continues to deal with in his own James Gunn way.\

James Gunn’s Superman Reply

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn responded to a fan’s negative comment on Instagram by pointing out the person’s good spelling skills. This is the latest in a long line of times he has done this (or lack thereof).

One fan told Gunn that he had “pissed off an entire franchise’s worth of fans” and that “#Cavilisclark.” The new head of the DCU replied that “it’d be great if at the very least [they] knew how to spell an actor’s name” before making snarky internet comments.

Can James Gunn Win Over DCU Fans?

At this point, it feels like where James Gunn goes; he will be followed by snarky internet commenters waiting to lob whatever insults they can at the DC Studios CEO.

He has a tall order to fill with this new DCU plan. Not only does he have to convince those that tuned out of the Snyder era of the DCU that his plan is a good one, but also the loyal evangelists of that very same era.

Since taking the job, the director-turned-studio-executive has been getting hit over the head by trolls in his replies. From day one, a contingent of fans has been calling for Warner Bros. to “#FireJamesGunn.”

So, of course, Gunn is going to get a little defensive. These internet retorts are how he deals with the hate, and at this point, his replying to the doubters is harmless (and at times a little funny).

But it will be a different story if he and his co-CEO do not deliver on their promise of a “powerful vision and blueprint.”