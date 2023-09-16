Lawrence Willing to Pay Settlements to Clear His Name in FTX Scandal

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who previously supported the now-defunct FTX, is willing to pay settlements to clear his name.

Lawrence is among the famous names who promoted FTX and is currently facing charges related to the stock market\’s downfall.

Lawrence, high-ranking figures involved in the FTX scandal

Lawrence is set to settle allegations surrounding his endorsement of the now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX. The settlement, which also includes YouTube influencers Kevin Paffrath and Tom Nash, forms part of a legal battle involving sports figures accused of participating in FTX\’s downfall, and allegedly orchestrated by founder Sam Bankman-Fried.



You may also like:

Delaware judge allows FTX to sell up to $100 million worth of coins each week

Bankman-Fried, who has pleaded not guilty, is expected to face trial next month in Manhattan on criminal charges. Other notable individuals who have endorsed FTX and are now facing lawsuits include Shaquille O\’Neal, Tom Brady, and Steph Curry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Court documents indicate that Bankman-Fried invested heavily in endorsements to raise FTX\’s profile, securing the backing of celebrity athletes, Major League Baseball, NBA teams, and Formula 1 races. He also reportedly acquired the naming rights to the Miami Heat\’s arena and ran a Super Bowl commercial featuring Larry David.

The attorneys leading the billion-dollar case said they are currently in confidential settlement discussions with other defendants and anticipate additional settlements with parties associated with FTX. They have also expressed their interest in working with the attorneys overseeing the FTX bankruptcy case to facilitate mediation to settle the claims.

Approvals and allegations in the FTX cryptocurrency saga

Previously with the Clemson Tigers and the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Lawrence became an FTX endorser that same year. He also received a large signing bonus in the cryptocurrency.

Paffrath, a California-based real estate broker and entrepreneur, promoted FTX on his YouTube channel and received payments every time he mentioned the platform.

FTX collapsed in November 2022 after investigations revealed that Bankman-Fried used more than $8 billion in customer deposits as trading capital for its hedge fund, Alameda Research, which incurred significant losses through high-risk trades and questionable real estate investments.