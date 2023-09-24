Is Your iPhone Compatible with iOS 17?

The highly anticipated iOS 17 update has officially arrived, bringing many exciting new features and enhancements to Apple’s mobile operating system. However, not all iPhone users are eligible for this latest software upgrade. If you own an iPhone released in 2017 or earlier, you won’t have the opportunity to enjoy the innovations and improvements that iOS 17 offers. This article will guide you through checking your iPhone’s compatibility and provide information on which models are eligible for the iOS 17 update.

How to Check Your iPhone Model

Determining your iPhone model is a straightforward process that can be done through your device’s settings. Follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Open Settings

Begin by unlocking your iPhone and locating the “Settings” app on your home screen. It usually has an icon that resembles gears.

Step 2: Tap General

In the Settings menu, scroll down and tap on “General.” This option is easily recognizable by its gear-shaped icon.

Step 3: Tap About

Within the General menu, you will find the “About” section. Tap on it to access additional details about your device.

Step 4: Check the Model Name

In the About section, look for the “Model Name” or “Model” entry. Here, you will find the specific iPhone model you own. Make a note of this information for reference.

Now that you’ve identified your iPhone model let’s explore whether it is compatible with iOS 17. If your device is not eligible, we will also provide insights into alternative iPhone models that may suit your needs.

iOS 17 Compatibility

Apple has made iOS 17 available for a wide range of iPhone models. However, there are exceptions. The following iPhone models are compatible with iOS 17:

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 6s

If your iPhone is among these models, you should have received the iOS 17 update notification and can enjoy all the new features and improvements it brings.

However, three iPhone models won’t support iOS 17:

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

Additionally, the iPhone 6 and iPhone 7 series ceased receiving feature upgrades with the release of iOS 16 last year and are still running iOS 15.

If your iPhone falls into any of these categories, you will not receive the iOS 17 update notification. For instance, if you own an iPhone X or iPhone 8, the highest iOS version available for your device will remain iOS 16.

While older iPhones won’t benefit from the latest iOS features, they should continue functioning correctly for some time. These devices will also continue to receive security updates for iOS 16. Apple released the latest security update for iOS 15 in July 2023 and will continue to provide iOS 16 security updates shortly.

Don’t miss out on the latest iOS features—check your iPhone model today to determine if you’re eligible for the iOS 17 update. If not, consider exploring options for upgrading to a compatible model to stay up-to-date with Apple’s advancements in mobile technology. You can also preorder the latest iPhone 15 by following this link to preorder page. Stay connected and informed with the latest iOS updates and advancements from Apple.