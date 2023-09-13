Is there a future for Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them?

“Never say never”

HBO is currently working on a television series remake of the beloved Harry Potter franchise, but the future of the Fantastic Beasts film series seems uncertain. The spin-off series, centered around the adventures of Norbert Scamander (played by Eddie Redmayne), received mixed reviews from critics upon the release of its third installment last year. Rotten Tomatoes, a popular review aggregator, gave it a score of 46%, citing a lack of the original saga’s magic. Furthermore, the box office earnings of the films have been declining – the first film grossed $814 million, the second $654 million, and the most recent only $396 million (despite a budget of $200 million). It appears that Warner Bros, the studio behind the films, may have lost the formula to turn their young wizards into box office successes.

Given this context, the question arises: will there be a fourth installment? The director, David Yates, has some insights to share. Yates is a seasoned veteran of the Harry Potter universe, having directed all three previous Fantastic Beasts films as well as several mainline HP films. He recently addressed the media, saying: “Never say never.”

However, before fans get too excited, it’s important to note that no concrete plans are in motion for a fourth film at the moment. Fantastic Beasts was originally intended to span a total of five films, but the disappointing performance of the spin-off has changed the dynamics. Now, attention is shifting towards HBO and their upcoming TV series adaptation of the Harry Potter books. Only time will tell if the magic can be recaptured on the small screen.